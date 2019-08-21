Man staked out Walmart back-to-school sections to grope underage girls, Texas cops say

Teach kids to report uncomfortable situations to prevent child sexual abuse Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn direct ways to talk with kids from the non-profit Darkness to Light that is committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

After a nearly weeklong search, police have arrested a man they say groped two underage girls in Texas Walmart stores.

Ryan Reding, 28, was arrested Tuesday on an off-shore oil platform in Port Aransas where he worked, KHOU reported. He’s been charged with indecency with a child.

On Wednesday, police say Reding groped a young girl in the greeting card section of a Walmart in Spring before groping another girl in the school supply section of a Woodlands Walmart the same day, the Courier reported. The girls are believed to have been ages 11 and 16, KTRK reported.

Ryan Reding, 28, has been charged with indecency with a child after police say he groped two girls at Texas Walmart stores. Spencer, Scott Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Police say Reding specifically targeted school supply aisles, according to the news outlet.

In police-released surveillance video from one Walmart, a man believed to be the suspect can be seen walking down the store’s main thoroughfare then looking down what appears to be several back-to-school aisles.

Nearly a week after releasing the video, Reding was arrested, the Courier reported. Police credit the community, citing “the diligent work of our detectives, and the overwhelming support of our community and media partners,” according to the news outlet.

Police believe Reding is tied to four other criminal incidents in the region, KTRK reported. He’s being held in Cameron County Jail until he can be transported to Montgomery County, Woodlands Online reported.