Lightning strike kills 300-pound bear climbing tree in Colorado, officials say

A bear climbing a tree died from a lightning strike Monday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The 300-pound bear was in a tree in Woodland Park, located northwest of Colorado Springs, when the lightning bolt hit, officials said Tuesday on Twitter. Officials said the bear was old and died instantly.

A picture posted by wildlife officials shows the bear’s body in front of a tree, which appears to have a long vertical gash through its bark.

“Lightning doesn’t just kill people in Colorado,” officials wrote on Twitter.

Lightning doesn't just kill people in Colorado. This tree in Woodland Park was struck by lighting late Monday night. Unfortunately, this old bear was in the tree. It died instantly. @COParksWildlife officer Tim Kroening estimates the bear weighed around 300 pounds. pic.twitter.com/LLSK5umxIo — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 13, 2019