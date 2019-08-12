It’s so hot a Texas constable is asking criminals to stop breaking the law

A Texas constable asked for all criminal activity to stop during the state’s heatwave. Screengrab: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook

There’s hot and then there’s law-enforcement-asks-criminals-to-stop-committing-crimes hot. Apparently, Texas is experiencing the latter.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman asked would-be criminals to cool it during hot weather in a Facebook post on Monday.

He asked for all people “planning nefarious activities and those committing crimes out of sheer boredom, to please re-evaluate your life choices and stay indoors.”

Herman provided a few suggestions as to how people could better spend their time, including building a blanket fort and organizing the pantry.

He also cautioned readers to “#HydrateHydrateHydrate.”

The post had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Monday afternoon, and Facebook users seemed to love it.

“Blankets might be too hot for a summer fort, but old sheets do nicely!” one user wrote.

“I guess I’ll halt my plans for world domination for now until the weather cools down....” wrote another.

“I had no plans for any nefarious activity, but I can still use some of your suggestions, right?!?!”

Houston is expected to experience higher-than-usual temperatures that could feel as hot as 112 degrees this week, Reuters reported.