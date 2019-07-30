Man stumbles upon skull, machete and crucifix, he says. Texas cops are investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man in Texas said he trudged into a wooded area to go to the bathroom when he found a human skull, machete and crucifix, media outlets reported.

The man, identified only as Michael, told TV stations that he was walking in the Clear Lake area near Houston when he made the mysterious discovery about 11 p.m. Monday, according to KTRK.

The man said the skull was about the size of his head with no skin, flesh or hair, the Houston TV station reported. The crucifix, which he described as a necklace with a large cross, and a machete were nearby, the man told KTRK.

The Houston Police Department confirmed in a tweet Sunday night that it is investigating “a possible human skull.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clear Lake Officers are at Clear Lake City at Galveston. A possible human skull has been located in the woods. Investigation will continue at day light. 202 pic.twitter.com/JXrfKcgm5M — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2019

The man called police to the scene, and officers secured the area overnight to continue their investigation Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported. They had waited until the day for more light to help in the search for more clues, KPRC reported.

“We are going to search the woods to see if that’s the only human bones we can find — to see if there are more body parts out there or what exactly the situation is,” Lt. Larry Crowson told the Houston Chronicle.

The man said he “couldn’t let it weigh on my mind no more” and decided to call the police, according to KPRC.

“Those remains belong to somebody, and somebody deserves to know,” he told KPRC.