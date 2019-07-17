10-year-old steals dad’s truck, hits police car before crashing into tree, TX cops say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A 10-year-old boy in Texas led cops on a wild chase that lasted about three miles as he eluded officers in a truck he’d stolen from his dad, media outlets reported.

A Converse, Texas, police officer spotted a truck driving recklessly and hit a vehicle parked in a driveway Tuesday afternoon, according to The Dallas Morning News. The police officer pulled over the black Toyota Tundra a short time later, but the boy put the truck in reverse and crashed into the patrol SUV, the newspaper reported.

Police called for backup and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office laid down spike strips in hopes of stopping the juvenile driver, KTSA reported. But the boy swerved to avoid the spikes and drove straight into oncoming traffic, the San Antonio radio station reported.

Then the boy crashed the truck into a tree, according to KABB. Police say the boy tried to run away from officers, but he was caught, KABB reported.

About the time the boy was taken into custody, his father called to report the truck was stolen, according to KSAT.

The boy may be charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and vehicle theft, KSAT reported.