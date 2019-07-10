Christian college student who put baby in trash gets 5 years in prison, Texas officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Springfield, Missouri woman who gave birth to a baby in a dormitory at a Christian college in Texas and put the newborn in the trash to die is going to prison, media outlets reported.

Natalie Annell Weaver, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the death of her baby girl in April 2018 as part of a deal for a five-year prison sentence, according to KWTX.

Police say they went to a dorm at Southwestern Assembly of God University in Waxahachie, Texas, because someone reported that a student had birthed a child in a bathroom at the college, according to The Waxahachie Sun. Investigators reported finding a newborn wrapped in a plastic bag inside a trash can, according to the newspaper.

The baby died after being “born with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck,”, KWTX reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Weaver initially denied she gave birth to the baby, but evidence contradicted that, police said, according to KTVT. Investigators said Weaver didn’t seek any medical attention for the newborn, the Dallas-Fort Worth TV station reported.

Weaver pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and abuse of a corpse, according to The Waxahachie Sun.

Prosecutors said Texas has a Baby Moses law that allows mothers to take unwanted newborns to safe areas like hospitals or fire stations, according to KTVT.

“All Weaver had to do was take her baby to one of those locations, just minutes away. She would have avoided prosecution and, more importantly, her baby girl would probably still be alive,” Ellis County and District Attorney Patrick Wilson said, according to KWTX.