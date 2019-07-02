National
Mom fights off two people trying to snatch her baby outside Walmart, Calif. cops say
A mom fought off two people who tried to take her 1-year-old child from a Walmart parking lot in Bakersfield, California, on Monday afternoon, KERO reported.
The 21-year-old mother told police that a man attacked her while a woman tried to pull the child from her arms at 2:45 p.m., The Bakersfield Californian reported.
The mom, who suffered minor injuries, managed to escape the pair and drive away, KGET reported. The child was not harmed.
Bakersfield police later arrested Autumn Padilla, 21, and Manuel Sepeda, 28, on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, KERO reported.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact investigators at 661-327-7111, The Bakersfield Californian reported.
