Mom fights off two people trying to snatch her baby outside Walmart, Calif. cops say

This is the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The Associated Press

A mom fought off two people who tried to take her 1-year-old child from a Walmart parking lot in Bakersfield, California, on Monday afternoon, KERO reported.

The 21-year-old mother told police that a man attacked her while a woman tried to pull the child from her arms at 2:45 p.m., The Bakersfield Californian reported.

The mom, who suffered minor injuries, managed to escape the pair and drive away, KGET reported. The child was not harmed.

Bakersfield police later arrested Autumn Padilla, 21, and Manuel Sepeda, 28, on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, KERO reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact investigators at 661-327-7111, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.