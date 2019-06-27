Video shows snake on moving truck get flicked by a Kansas driver’s windshield wipers

Kansas City driver uses windshield wiper to fling snake off of moving truck A snake that found itself on a car traveling through Kansas City, on Tuesday, June 25, was flung from the vehicle after the driver used windshield wipers to fling it off. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A snake that found itself on a car traveling through Kansas City, on Tuesday, June 25, was flung from the vehicle after the driver used windshield wipers to fling it off.

Snakes on a... truck?

Two men were driving in Kansas City, Kansas, this week when a snake appeared outside of the passenger’s side window, video shows. One of the men filmed the encounter on Tuesday, according to Storyful, which reached out to the poster on Twitter.

It appears the men were driving east on Parallel Parkway near 85th Street, according to stores and street signs seen in the video.

The snake wrapped itself around the passenger-side rearview mirror — then peered inside the truck, video shows.





When the snake finally slithered across the windshield, the driver used his wipers to send it flying toward the median, video shows.





“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” one of the men said in the video.