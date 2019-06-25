National
A Walmart meth lab? That’s what NC police thought when they evacuated store after spill
A spill inside a Walmart store in North Carolina prompted an evacuation and fears of a mobile meth lab.
High Point police say they started a hazmat investigation after a mysterious liquid was found near the store’s bathroom.
Officers thought it came from a “small meth operation” that leaked from a man’s backpack, according to WGHP and the police department’s Twitter account.
But police later discovered it wasn’t meth at all, officials announced in another tweet.
It turns out, the spill actually contained “industrial strength cleaner,” police say.
