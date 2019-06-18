Meth-fed ‘attack squirrel’ found caged in Alabama home during drug bust, cops say

Squirrel rescued during Alabama meth bust An "attack squirrel" was rescued from an Alabama home where sheriff's deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An "attack squirrel" was rescued from an Alabama home where sheriff's deputies seized methamphetamine, ammunition and more.

An Alabama man is accused of feeding meth to a pet squirrel in order to keep it aggressive, according to a press release from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Mickey Paulk, 35, of Limestone County in north Alabama, is alleged to have kept the rodent drugged up in his apartment so it could serve as his “attack squirrel,” said the release.

Investigators did not say whom Paulk was hoping the squirrel might attack.

Deputies say they rescued the caged squirrel during a a search of the apartment Monday. It was released soon after in a nearby wooded area, according Al.com. Sheriff’s office officials told the news outlets the squirrel was released because “there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth,” Al.com reported.

Paulk’s apartment, on Piney Chapel Road, is in a largely rural area northwest of Huntsville, officials said.

Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was at Paulk’s apartment at the time the police search, and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house, according to the press release.

Paulk remains at large, wanted on charges including of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Investigators said the search warrant was issued after they got a tip that “Paulk kept an ‘attack squirrel’ inside his apartment, and that Paulk fed the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive,” said the press release.

The Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation says it is illegal of have a pet squirrel and they recommended that deputies release the animal, officials said.