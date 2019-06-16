Recall No. 3 of flour that might have E. coli — this one from Pillsbury. Is No. 4 coming?

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

Pillsbury has recalled 4,620 cases — or 36,960 5-pound bags — of Best Bread Flour because the wheat used to make it was used in flour that’s been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

This answers the question “More to come?” in the headline of Thursday’s Miami Herald story on King Arthur’s flour recall. Those flours, as well as the ALDI Bakers Corner All-Purpose flour, were made at ADM Milling’s Buffalo facility. The Centers for Disease Control’s update Saturday on the outbreak traced back to the ALDI flour in May says the number sick with E. coli is still at 17 over eight states with three hospitalizations and no deaths.

When asked after the King Arthur recall if more recalls could be expected, an ADM spokesperson emailed a response that danced around the question.

“This recall is part of the scope of the recall ADM announced on May 23, 2019. As ADM continues to investigate the situation with regulators, customers of retail flour that are potentially affected have been notified.”

The Pillsbury Best Bread Flour recalled has either lot No. 8 342 with a use by date of June 8, 2020 or No. 8 343 with a use by date of June 9, 2020. The use by dates are on the side below the nutrition panel. The flour was distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Consumers who have this flour should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Do not eat anything made using this flour. Clean and sanitize all surfaces the flour touched.

E. coli O26 can cause stomachaches, vomiting and diarrhea for several days. But it can also cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure that can be fatal.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call Pillsbury at 1-866-219-9333.