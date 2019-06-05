DUI suspect speeding on highway triggers deadly crash caught on video, Calif. cops say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An Auburn, Washington, man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he triggered a chain of crashes on a Southern California highway, killing one driver and severely injuring another.

Highway Patrol officers said 25-year-old Javier Caldera faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, murder and more following the crash on Interstate 15 in Temecula around 7:25 a.m., the Press-Enterprise reports.

Officers said Caldera had been speeding in a pickup when he rear-ended a Nissan — obliterating the car and killing the 44-year-old Murrieta woman who was driving it, according to KTLA. It also triggered a chain of other crashes impacting four other vehicles, including a second pickup that was pushed off the highway and into the side of a city hall parking lot, leaving its driver with major injuries that required hospitalization, the TV station reports.

Officials said the wreck broke the man’s leg, back, ribs and eye socket, according to CBS LA.

Dash camera video from a passerby, which captured the crash and was posted on YouTube, shows Caldera ambling away from the crash uninjured as the Nissan he struck sits on the highway blown to pieces, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Authorities said two others were hurt in the crash, though not seriously, NBC reports.

Records show Caldera was booked at the French Valley jail on $1 million bail, Patch reports.

Caldera is set to appear in court on Thursday, the Press-Enterprise reports.

The crash shut down a portion of the interstate, but it had reopened on Tuesday before noon, according to Patch.