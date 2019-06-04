Secrets in Star Wars land: Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge is packed with these hidden gems

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.

Spread across 14 acres, Disneyland’s ambitious Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land draws on more than 40 years worth of material to bring to life one of the world’s most beloved franchises.

With that depth of source material, it’s no wonder the new land is rife with Easter eggs and nods to the “Star Wars” universe.

Now that the land has officially opened to reservation holders, let’s take a look at the details that are sure to capture avid “Star Wars” fans’ attention when visiting. (If you didn’t manage to snag a reservation, don’t worry; the land fully opens to the public in June.)

Creature sightings

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two dianogas from the Death Star trash compactor in “Star Wars: A New Hope” can be found in Black Spire, the fictional city where Galaxy’s Edge is set. There’s a miniature version in a chamber at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, and a full-size one in the land’s water fountains that might just appear when you take a sip. That may sound terrifying, but maybe the fact that the slimy beasts are nicknamed, respectively, “Toothy” and “Tiny” will ease some of your fear.

Remember the wampa that attacked Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”? This white, yeti-like beast can be found if you look up at the balcony in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. But don’t worry — he’s stuffed, so you likely won’t end up hanging upside-down in his lair anytime soon.

Heads of animals appear on the walls of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where visitors can buy Jedi and Sith artifacts. The new “Star Wars”-themed theme park attraction opens on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Anaheim, California. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Dok-Ondar’s Den is a treasure trove of creatures from the films, including the plant-like rodent ollopom from the swamps of Naboo; glowing Felucian fireflies; a horned, rodent-like profrogg; womp rats from the planet Tatooine and a baby sarlacc, the worm-like carnivore that burrows in the sand in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” Mounted on the walls are the stuffed heads of a tauntaun from “Empire Strikes Back” and a nexu from “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”





In Oga’s Cantina, the bar’s purveyor keeps a host of beasties in tanks above her bar, including a pickled mynock — a bat-like parasite that drain ships’ energy — and a swamp slug, native to the Dagobah bogs. Both these guys make appearances in “Empire Strikes Back.”

Another great place for animal sightings is the Creature Stall, where Kowakian monkey-lizards, the favorite pets of Jabba the Hutt, cackle and dangle their tails. A host of other animals from the animated “Star Wars” television series and spinoffs rest nearby.

What Droid Depot would be complete without everyone’s favorite R2 unit? He’s also for sale at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, if you have $25,000 lying around. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

The droid you are looking for

DJ-R3X, the record-spinning droid in Oga’s Cantina, is famously a former Star Tours pilot droid named Rex.

The smelter droid turning the spit at Ronto Roasters is modeled after 8D-J8, a droid from Jabba’s palace in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

Looking for R2-D2? You can find him resting in the Droid Depot where, if you are lucky, he might just wake up and chat with you. Or if waiting around isn’t your thing, you can just purchase him for the low price of $25,000.

C-3PO is also in the Droid Depot — just in several pieces. Keep an eye on the ceiling conveyer belt and you might spot his shiny gold head.

Also in the Droid Depot, there are numerous body parts of other iconic droids from the films, including an Imperial enforcer droid, which appears in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and an Imperial probe droid, assassin droid and medical droid, all from “Empire Strikes Back.” You’ll also spot battle droids from “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones.”

The first guests arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, May 31, 2019. Joshua Sudock Disneyland Resort

Merchan dise

You can buy all sorts of items inspired by the “Star Wars” films, including character lightsabers, wooden stormtrooper dolls from “Rogue One,” a dejarik board like the one from “A New Hope” or a set of cards for a friendly game of sabacc. (That’s how Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian.) You can even buy even the lucky gold dice that hang from the cockpit of the Falcon in “A New Hope.”

Disney Imagineers studied original props and costumes from the Lucasfilm archives to create much of the merchandise available.

Princess Leia’s necklace from the end of “A New Hope” is also for sale. A mold created by the piece’s original European designer was used to make the necklaces now for sale at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

The soldier’s ration kit for sale in Resistance Supply is based off Luke Skywalker’s kit from “Empire Strikes Back.” According to Disney, Imagineers asked Mark Hamill, who has played Skywalker in all the “Star Wars” movies, about the contents of the original kits.

Jedi robes and tunics for sale in Black Spire Outfitters are modeled after the costumes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”





Meat roasts over a podracing engine at Ronto Roasters at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new “Star Wars”-themed theme park attraction opens on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Anaheim, California. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Easter eggs

Ronto Roasters cooks meats over a podracing engine — a call back to the pod races in “The Phantom Menace”.

The mural on the wall when entering Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities might look a little familiar. The original bas-relief of the mural, which depicts an ancient battle between the light and dark sides of the Force, was first seen in Chancellor Palpatine’s office in “Revenge of the Sith.”

A golden Jar Jar Binks head can be spotted among the clutter of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, as well as the medal Leia gives Luke Skywalker and Han Solo at the end of “A New Hope,” a Darth Maul figurehead, and a Mandolorian helmet.

Keep an eye on the ground while walking the streets of Black Spire, and you might spot the familiar tracks of everyone’s favorite R2 unit. Disney Imagineers reportedly took rubbings from the feet of the R2-D2 droid used in “A New Hope,” created wheels from those rubbings and then rolled the wheels throughout the land before the concrete pathways were fully dried, leaving behind droid tracks for visitors to follow.

What “Star Wars”-themed land would be complete without the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy? A full size replica Millenium Falcon is prominently displayed at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at the entrance of the Smugglers Run ride. The new “Star Wars”-themed land opens Friday at the Anaheim, California, theme park. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Check out the cargo ship perched on top of Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and pay close attention to the numbers on the cargo boxes. Eagle-eyed viewers might just notice the numbers 77, 80 and 83 — referring to the years each of the movies in the original “Star Wars” trilogy were released.

Do you remember what a Toydarian is? It’s the species of Anakin’s former slave master, Watto, from “The Phantom Menace.” It’s also the name of the toy shop in the Black Spire marketplace.

Also in the Toydarian Toymaker stall are models of Jabba’s sail barge from “Return of the Jedi,” a Jawa Sandcrawler and Naboo N-1 fighters; marionettes of Obi Wan Kenobi fighting Darth Vader, from the iconic scene in “A New Hope;” and Han Solo’s Mobquet M-68 landspeeder from “Solo.”

The Millennium Falcon is possibly the most Easter-eggy spot of all throughout Galaxy’s Edge. This full-size replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy features a dejarik table, the remote orb Luke uses for training in “A New Hope” and porg nests from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

SHARE COPY LINK See Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reunite at the dedication ceremony for Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Anaheim, California, on May 29, 2019. The new "Star Wars" land opens at Disneyland on May 31, and Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29.

One last ‘lost’ item

It wouldn’t be a “Star Wars land” without a nod to another iconic George Lucas franchise. It Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities rests a shiny golden chest that if opened, could unload all sorts of screaming apparitions on Nazis standing nearby. (It’s the Ark of the Covenant from “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.”).

Did I miss anything? If you spotted a detail not mentioned above, send me an email at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

Hey, Star Wars fans: We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Disneyland’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. What do you want to know about the new section of Disneyland? Send your questions, tips, praise and gripes to kleslie@thetribunenews.com.