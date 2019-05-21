Snake bite at school sends second-grader to hospital, Georgia officials say

As temperatures rise snake sightings may rise too Snakes, like the non-venomous black rat snake, are just looking for food. Don't try to pick them up and don't harm them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Snakes, like the non-venomous black rat snake, are just looking for food. Don't try to pick them up and don't harm them.

A second-grade student was bitten by a snake while at a Georgia elementary school Tuesday, officials said.

The snake bit the student during a physical education class on the school’s playground, WXIA reported.

The DeKalb County School District said the child was taken to an area hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” since it is believed the snake was nonvenomous, according to WSB.

Smoke Rise Elementary gave a statement to parents that said: “Emergency medical services were contacted. They were provided with the snake and stated that they believed it to be nonvenomous,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The DeKalb County school is outside Atlanta.

In the statement to parents, school officials said animal control was also contacted, per WSB.

Information on what species of snake bit the student was unavailable.

School officials said extra staff will monitor the playground for the remainder of the school year, according to WXIA.

