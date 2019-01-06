6-year-old posts photos of OD’d parents online to try to save them, Michigan cops say

A 6-year-old girl who woke Thursday morning to find her father and stepmother passed out on a mattress first tried to wake them by throwing water on them, WJRT reported.

Some time later, a pit bull gnawed on her father, causing no reaction, MLive.com reported.

After several hours alone in the Mount Morris Township home, the girl posted photos of the incapacitated couple to Facebook, alerting her grandparents in Tennessee, The Detroit Free Press reported.

The grandparents notified police, who rescued the girl about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and took her 36-year-old stepmother to a hospital, The Detroit Free Press reported. Her 40-year-old father had been dead at least 24 hours.

“This is tragic. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s tragic,” said Police Chief Terence Green, reported WJRT. “To think about a 6-year-old being in the house alone longer than 24 hours hasn’t eaten, doesn’t know what’s going on. And at some point in time, she witnesses her father — you know the dog causing damage to her deceased father.”

Green credited the girl, who has been placed with her birth mother, with saving her stepmother’s life, MLive.com reported. Police believe the couple had suffered a drug overdose.

Police have not released the names of the man or woman.