Missing taco sauce sparks gunfire at Taco Bell drive-thru, Oklahoma City police say

By Don Sweeney

January 01, 2019 12:49 PM

A Taco Bell customer angry about not getting any taco sauce shot out a drive-thru window early Monday at an Oklahoma City restaurant, police say.
A Taco Bell customer shot out a drive-thru window and stormed into the Oklahoma City restaurant early Monday following a confrontation about taco sauce, KOCO reported.

“A man was complaining about not getting enough sauce, or not getting any taco sauce and was very upset,” said Sgt. Gary Knight, KFOR reported.

The clash started in the drive-thru lane about 1:25 a.m. at the 2116 S.W. 59th St. restaurant, The Oklahoman reported.

The angry customer shot out the drive-thru window with a semiautomatic handgun, KOCO reported.

He stormed inside as employees locked themselves in a bathroom, The Oklahoman reported. Workers could hear him banging around inside the restaurant.

“It’s unclear exactly what he did while he was in there as they were hiding,” Knight said, KFOR reported. The man eventually left before police arrived.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, reported KOKH.

