National

Man stabbed hotel roommate over snoring, then took bloody knife to lobby, cops say

By Mark Price

December 20, 2018 01:49 PM

Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, was arrested early Wednesday after stabbing his roommate at a Wilmington hotel, police say. New Hanover jail photo
Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, was arrested early Wednesday after stabbing his roommate at a Wilmington hotel, police say. New Hanover jail photo

What began as an argument over someone’s incessantly loud snoring ended as a stabbing early Wednesday in a North Carolina hotel room, reports WECT.

Wilmington police said they were alerted after staff at the Budget Hotel on Market Street called 911 with a bizarre story of a hotel guest “coming up to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood,” said the station.

That man, Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, is now in the New Hanover County jail charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to jail records.

The victim was identified only as a 27-year-old man who is sharing a room with Moreno-Vasquez while they work a construction project together, reported WWAY. His wounds were “non-life threatening,” the station said.

The stabbing happened after the two got into a squabble before 5 a.m. over “someone’s snoring throughout the night,” reported the Wilmington Star News.

Both men are from Texas and work for the same Texas construction company, the newspaper said.

