Get off Fortnite, pregnant woman told boyfriend. Livestream recorded assault, cops say

As his girlfriend implored him to stop playing Fortnite, an Australian gamer responded that he would be out “soon.”
That man — identified by Australian media as 26-year-old Luke Munday, who is from Oran Park, Australia — was arrested on Sunday after police accused him of livestreaming an assault on his pregnant girlfriend. His two children, the oldest just 3 years old, were home at the time, police say.
A recording of the livestream shows Munday exit the camera’s view to confront his girlfriend, who says “no computer!” police say.
Then, the video shows, a slapping sound is heard, and the unidentified woman is heard crying and yelling that he is a “woman basher!”
“Don’t hit me in the face!” she is heard saying as Munday returns in front of the camera.
“I’ll be out soon,” he responds. “Go away!”
“You hear that, all you people there? Because he hit me in the face,” she says. “I cooked him dinner an hour ago and he refuses to eat it.”
At least one child is heard shouting, “Daddy! Daddy!” in the background of the video, which police say shows Munday attacking his girlfriend on multiple occasions.
The West Australian reports that the woman is four months pregnant with her third child with Munday.
In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Munday said that the incident was just a “one-off thing.”
“You’re all judging the video, you don’t see what happens, you haven’t read the police report, you don’t actually know what happened off the camera,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Everyone thinks I kicked the s--- out of her, which clearly isn’t the case.”
People watching the livestream on the website Twitchy told police about the abuse, according to CBS News partner Network 10.
The outlet spoke with the victim’s mother, who remained anonymous. She told Network 10 in an on-screen interview that “I’m very grateful to those people, because I can see the community is showing that they care.”
“Especially, believe it or not, most of them were men,” her mom added to Network 10. “As far as I’m concerned, he should not be around children. He should not have access to children and he should not be around a woman.”
Steve Carey — the general manager of the company Telstra, where Munday works — says the man has been suspended “pending a full investigation,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
This “goes against what we stand for as an organization and the work we have done to assist women impacted by domestic violence,” he told the outlet. “Domestic violence has no place in our community. It is totally unacceptable and needs to be eradicated.”
He is due back in court on Thursday, according to the police report.
