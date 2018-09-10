Daughter left 87-year-old dad ‘helpless’ on floor for days with no food or water, Colo. cops say

An 87-year-old Colorado man had been lying on the floor — with no food and no water — for days when his housekeeper made her weekly visit, according to prosecutors.

The housekeeper discovered Ben Parker face down, wearing just a shirt and a diaper. He couldn’t move at all around the bedroom of his home in Golden, Colorado — not to pull himself up, to scoot across the floor or to reach the medication he needed to take daily, prosecutors said. He was also covered in his own urine and feces, according to the Jefferson and Gilpin County District Attorney’s Office.

That was Feb. 20, 2017 — four days after his daughter, Isabella Parker, had left her vulnerable father on a floor mat in the room, the father told authorities. Meanwhile, his daughter had gone on a 36-hour gambling trip to Black Hawk with her boyfriend, prosecutors said.

Isabella Parker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result of the abuse, District Attorney Peter Weir announced Monday.

A jury found Parker guilty in July 2017 on charges of criminal negligence resulting in serious bodily injury of an at-risk adult, criminal exploitation of an at-risk adult and theft from an at-risk adult. All of the charges were felonies, according to prosecutors.

Parker had also stolen $13,000 from her father, prosecutors said.

At the time of the abuse, Isabella Parker was living with her father to care for him “because her father could no longer care for himself and needed assistance with daily living activities,” prosecutors said.

That meant Parker was “aware of his frailty and limitations and that he could not safely be left alone,” according to the district attorney’s office.

A day after the housekeeper found the father on the floor, he visited a doctor who sent him to the emergency room, prosecutors said. That’s when the man told paramedics that his daughter had abandoned him on the floor for four days. Paramedics then called police.

The father wasn’t able to testify at his daughter’s trial because he died two months after the abuse, in April 2017, prosecutors said.

The incident had left Parker him severe dehydration, an acute kidney injury, brain confusion and muscle break-down, prosecutors said.

“It is unconscionable that a daughter would leave her elderly father in such a dangerous situation,” Weir said in a statement, adding that Parker gambled as “her father lay helpless, suffering.”