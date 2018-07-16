Large shark circles seal off Massachusetts beach, drone video shows. Then it pounces.

A man vacationing with his family at a Massachusetts beach found himself witnessing a large shark devouring a seal in graphic detail, including moments when the shark played with its food.
Photographer Chris Palermo of New York captured video of the scene using a drone, and posted it on Instagram over the weekend. It has gotten more than 12,000 views in the past two days.
“This is one of the wildest things I’ve ever filmed!!!” Palermo wrote, adding it happened just 500 feet off Nauset Beach in Orleans.
The footage begins after a seal has been bitten in half. The shark is seen circling repeatedly, brushing close to the floating corpse before going in for one final snap when it begins to thrash and chew.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video Friday, identifying the shark as a great white and calling the video “awesome.”
Palermo told the Boston Globe he was vacationing with his family at the time, and his hands shook as he filmed the scene.
It happened July 2, reported the Tampa Bay Times. “I was sitting on the shore when my father spotted some commotion in the water, and then a pool of blood... I took the drone out... and flew it over to the bloody area,” Palermo told the newspaper.
Moments later, the video shows the shark reappearing to finish off its meal.
One commenter on the video, Kathy Davis Alcocer, called the footage amazing, but added a note of concern.
“Unfortunately, (the) shark was a little too close for comfort to the people on the beach,” she posted. “With seals swimming about... humans are often mistaken for seals.”
