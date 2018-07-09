Police apologize after Subway staff calls 911 on NC black family who 'looked suspicious'

An employee at a Georgia Subway restaurant called the police on a North Carolina family that stopped to eat there, and they say it is racism, according to WSB-TV.

The Dobson family from Winston-Salem were on their way home from celebrating a grandmother's 81st birthday when they stopped to eat at a Subway in Newnan, Ga., wfmynews2.com reported. The family members included Othniel and Felicia Dobson, her sister, and their four children.

After the family spent an hour at the chain restaurant, an employee called 911 asking for the police "to come through here please, ASAP. Now," according to WSBTV.com. "There's about eight people in a van. ... They keep going back and forth to the bathrooms by my back door."

During the 911 call, the employee also accused the family of filling water cups with soda, saying, "They need to go. They just need to go," wfmynews2.com reported.

Minutes later, a Newnan police officer arrived and questioned the family, telling them the employee said they looked suspicious, and was afraid they were going to rob the Subway, according to WSBTV.com.

The officer apologized to the family, Felicia Dobson said, explaining to wfmynews.com, "We walk in. We pay for our subs. We sit down. We have those. We asked for cups of ice because you know you travel with kids, you have juice."

She said her family did nothing wrong, do not know why the police were called and "can't change our skin color," according to The Associated Press, which also reported the family received an apology by phone from the owner of that Newnan Subway franchise.

"I take this very seriously and I am fully investigating," Rosh Patel said in a statement. "I have also used this opportunity to reiterate to my staff the importance of making everyone feel welcome and providing great customer service."

As part of the investigation, the employee who called the police has been placed on administrative leave, vt.co reported.

Dobson wants the employee to be fired, according to theroot.com, saying the incident "breaks my heart. ... I have great kids. I have a great family."