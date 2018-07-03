Paramedic took money from dead man’s pocket, cops say. But someone was watching.

A paramedic called in to transport a body took the job as an opportunity to enrich himself last month, Ohio police allege. But someone was reportedly watching him.
John McGuire, 56, was questioned by police after a car crash that killed 72-year-old Melvin Bricker, according to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, the Alliance Review reported Monday.
Bricker had been testing a new engine on his truck, family members told WFMJ. The car’s accelerator apparently got stuck, causing the vehicle to crash into some trees in Center Township (about 90 miles southeast of Cleveland), according to the news station.
Bricker was declared dead, FOX 8 reported. McGuire was tasked with taking the body from the crash scene to a funeral home, WFMJ reported.
While McGuire and other workers were moving the body, McGuire took a money clip out of Bricker’s pocket, according to a police report, FOX 8 reported. And a firefighter allegedly saw him do it, WKBN said.
Deputies asked McGuire if he may have accidentally picked up something that wasn’t his, police said, reported the Review. McGuire denied taking anything and also denied taking the money clip, the newspaper reported.
But after agreeing to a pat-down, a deputy found a money clip in his left pocket — and McGuire admitted the clip, which contained $42, wasn’t his, deputies allege, the Review reported.
The clip was given to Bricker’s daughter, the newspaper reported. McGuire was charged with theft, FOX 8 said. He pleaded not guilty, according to WFMJ.
