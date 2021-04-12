Check your lottery tickets! A $50,000 winner was sold in Hampton County

One Hampton shopper got lucky over the weekend.

A Powerball ticket purchased from the Hampton Food Corner at 925 Elm St. W. won $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 14 - 16 - 23 - 50 - 53, and the Powerball was 3.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Net proceeds from the S.C. Education Lottery are “returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services,” the release said.

More than to 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.