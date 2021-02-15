$300K lottery prize claimed from ticket sold at Lady’s Island gas station. Here’s where

A $10 scratch-off lottery ticket left one customer of a Lady’s Island gas station with a $300,000 prize.

“I saw it, and I liked it,” the winner, who declined to be identified, told S.C. Education Lottery officials. He feels “all right” after the win, according to a lottery news release.

The Circle K gas station on Sea Island Parkway near Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge sold the winning ticket, part of the lottery’s instant “MONEY” game. The store pocketed a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket, the release said.

The odds of winning the $300,000 prize were 1 in 660,000, according to the lottery. Four top prizes remain.

Beaufort County ranked 15th in terms of the highest number of tickets sold worth more than $10,000, a 2018 analysis by The State newspaper in Columbia found.

Lottery proceeds have netted over $17 million for Beaufort County schools and nearly $89 million in local scholarships between 2002 and last fiscal year, according to S.C. Education Lottery data.

In October, a Beaufort woman claimed a $2 million lottery prize from a Mega Millions ticket she bought after casting an early ballot, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reported.

When the lottery is more than a game

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.