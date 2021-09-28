Traffic
Overturned tractor trailer on US 278 near Rose Hill shuts down 3 lanes, authorities say
Three lanes on U.S. 278 near Rose Hill Plantation have shut down on Tuesday morning while authorities work to clear an overturned tractor trailer carrying a large haul of mulch.
One lane heading east and two westbound lanes are closed off and will stay that way for “at least an hour,” Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said around 10:10 a.m.
There are no injuries in the crash, and it appears only the tractor trailer was involved, he said.
Hunter said the truck overturned and spilled mulch onto U.S. 278. The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Rose Hill Way and U.S. 278.
This story was originally published September 28, 2021 10:34 AM.
