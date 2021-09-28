Overturned tractor trailer on US 278 near Rose Hill shuts down 3 lanes, authorities say

Three lanes on U.S. 278 near Rose Hill Plantation have shut down on Tuesday morning while authorities work to clear an overturned tractor trailer carrying a large haul of mulch.

One lane heading east and two westbound lanes are closed off and will stay that way for “at least an hour,” Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said around 10:10 a.m.

There are no injuries in the crash, and it appears only the tractor trailer was involved, he said.

The overturned tractor trailer spilled mulch onto U.S. 278 near Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton where it crashed. Authorities are working to clear the scene on Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, 2021. Randy Hunter Bluffton Township Fire District

Hunter said the truck overturned and spilled mulch onto U.S. 278. The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rose Hill Way and U.S. 278.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 10:34 AM.