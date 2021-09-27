Traffic

Afternoon accident on Sea Island Parkway backs up traffic on Lady’s Island

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Traffic is congested on Sea Island Parkway Monday after an afternoon crash blocked several lanes on Lady’s Island.

The crash, which occurred before 3:16 p.m., was blocking southbound lanes on Sea Island Parkway at Ferry Drive according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. One lane heading north on Sea Island Parkway was also blocked, the alert said.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service