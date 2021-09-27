Traffic
Afternoon accident on Sea Island Parkway backs up traffic on Lady’s Island
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Traffic is congested on Sea Island Parkway Monday after an afternoon crash blocked several lanes on Lady’s Island.
The crash, which occurred before 3:16 p.m., was blocking southbound lanes on Sea Island Parkway at Ferry Drive according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. One lane heading north on Sea Island Parkway was also blocked, the alert said.
