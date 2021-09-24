Several cars involved in Hilton Head crash. All lanes of US 278 blocked Friday morning

All lanes of traffic are shut down on U.S. 278 at a Hilton Head Island intersection Friday morning after a crash involving several cars, according to authorities.

A traffic alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office went out at around 8:15 a.m. and warned of the collision at the intersection of Folly Field Road and U.S. 278.

An accident on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 resulted in traffic delays on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Google Maps

All lanes of both U.S. 278 and Folly Field Road have been blocked.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

