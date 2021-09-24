Traffic

Several cars involved in Hilton Head crash. All lanes of US 278 blocked Friday morning

All lanes of traffic are shut down on U.S. 278 at a Hilton Head Island intersection Friday morning after a crash involving several cars, according to authorities.

A traffic alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office went out at around 8:15 a.m. and warned of the collision at the intersection of Folly Field Road and U.S. 278.

An accident on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 resulted in traffic delays on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Google Maps

All lanes of both U.S. 278 and Folly Field Road have been blocked.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on criminal justice, police, and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City. In 2020, Jake won a first place award for beat reporting on the police from the South Carolina Press Association.
