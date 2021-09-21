Traffic

Accident on Lady’s Island Drive and Sea Island Parkway blocks along both routes

An accident at Lady’s Island Drive and Sea Island Parkway has blocked lanes and tied up Tuesday afternoon traffic.

The accident involved three cars, including one towing a trailer, Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District spokesperson Scott Harris said.

Lanes heading south on Sea Island Parkway and east on Lady’s Island Drive are blocked, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency vehicles are on the scene working to clear the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 3:56 PM.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service