Friday crash involving flipped car on US 278 in Bluffton cleared

A Friday afternoon crash involving a car and a truck that tied up Friday afternoon traffic in Bluffton has been cleared, according to an alert by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Colleton River Drive. It was cleared around 3 p.m., and all westbound lanes on the highway are now open.

The car was flipped, and first responders evaluated possible injuries on the scene, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bob Bromage.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 2:18 PM.