Traffic

Friday crash involving flipped car on US 278 in Bluffton cleared

A Friday afternoon crash involving a car and a truck that tied up Friday afternoon traffic in Bluffton has been cleared, according to an alert by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Colleton River Drive. It was cleared around 3 p.m., and all westbound lanes on the highway are now open.

The car was flipped, and first responders evaluated possible injuries on the scene, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bob Bromage.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 2:18 PM.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service