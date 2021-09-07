Traffic

Crash on S.C. 170 in Bluffton ties up Tuesday morning traffic, blocks westbound lanes

A crash early Tuesday morning has caused traffic delays for drivers on S.C. 170 at U.S. 278 in Bluffton.

The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. on S.C. 170 at U.S. 278 in Bluffton, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. All westbound lanes on S.C. 170 are blocked, according to the alert, and drivers are being redirected on U.S. 278 westbound.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
