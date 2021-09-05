Nightly lane closures scheduled in the Lowcountry next week for SC 170 widening project

Construction on the S.C. 170 widening project will result in nightly lane closures in Beaufort and Jasper counties next week.

Inside lanes on S.C. 170 both north and southbound will have closures between S.C. 462 and Highway 81 from Monday, Sept. 13, through Thursday, Sept. 16, according to a press release from Cleland Site Prep Inc, a construction company in Jasper County. The lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., the press release said.

If you’re driving in the area, you can expect speed reductions, modified traffic flow and possible backups. Drivers should be on the lookout for construction crews and equipment, the press release said.

Contractors are widening S.C. 170 from two lanes to four. Construction and the lane closures are subject to change due to weather.