At least one person injured in a five-vehicle wreck on Hilton Head’s north end

At least one person has been injured in a five-car collision on Hilton Head Sunday afternoon, resulting in eastbound lanes heading onto the island being blocked.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Squire Pope Road, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

At least one person was injured in the crash and they have been transported to Hilton Head Hospital for evaluation, Bromage said.

Both eastbound lanes heading onto the Island were blocked following the accident. Emergency vehicles were on the scene.

The collision was cleared by 4:18 p.m. Motorists can still expect delays due to traffic congestion, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

