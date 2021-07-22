Crashes block I-95 north lanes and heavy traffic in southbound lanes in Hardeeville

Multiple interstate crashes scattered between mile markers 4 and 8 in Hardeeville put I-95 traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon.

At 3:22 p.m., the Hardeeville Fire Department posted an alert to its Facebook page warning travelers to avoid I-95. Five separate collisions on the interstate have completely blocked I-95 northbound from mile markers 5 through 8, according to Hardeeville Fire Chief Joey Rowell. The crashes also have caused heavy congestion in the southbound lanes from mile markers 4 through 8, Rowell said.

There are no significant injuries, according to Rowell, but the cars have sustained moderate damage. As of 3:33 p.m., he did not have information about how many cars were in wrecks, but at least two 18-wheelers were involved, Rowell said.

Heavy traffic delays can be expected in the area through the next several hours, Rowell said.

The City of Hardeeville Police Department and Hardeeville Fire Department were working the scene.