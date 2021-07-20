Update: crash cleared from westbound lane of U.S. 278 at Squire Pope Road

First responders are blocking the left westbound lane on U.S. 278 to help clear a crash on Squire Pope Road Tuesday afternoon, and police say drivers should avoid the area.

An accident just before 4 p.m. at U.S. 278 and Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island is causing traffic delays, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The left westbound lane of U.S. 278 is blocked by first responders and an ambulance, according to live traffic cameras from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A two-car collision and a three-car collision in the same area caused delays, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. There are possible injuries, Bromage said. Drivers and passengers involved in the collisions are being evaluated.

Drivers are instructed to avoid the area, Bromage said. They should take Chamberlain Drive instead.