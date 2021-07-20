Traffic Alert: Crash blocks right lane on the Broad River Bridge, delays are expected

Delays can be expected near the Broad River Bridge after an accident on S.C. 170 on Tuesday afternoon slowed traffic.

A single-vehicle accident occurred after a car struck the side of the Broad River Bridge before 2:30 p.m., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Maj. Bob Bromage. The vehicle was blocking the right lane of S.C. 170 on the bridge, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries, Bromage said, and just before 3 p.m. a wrecker was en route to pick up the vehicle.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and heavy traffic delays can be expected.

The crash was cleared just after 3 p.m.