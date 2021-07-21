Fake social media post says a Bluffton police officer-involved crash was intentional

A Bluffton police officer-involved crash Saturday afternoon became fodder for misinformation with a fake social media post on Monday that claimed the officer purposefully hit another vehicle.

The tweet purportedly posted by the Bluffton Police Department claimed an officer took “swift action” to crash into a vehicle that refused to yield. It said the driver was unlikely to “repeat his mistake.”

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Bluffton Police Department took to its official Twitter account to decry the post as fake.

In reality, the officer was on her way to work, and a Ford truck was pulling out of Parker’s convenience store on Snake Road near Callawassie Island when they crashed, according to Lt. Christian Gonzalez, spokesperson for Bluffton police. The officer was not at fault, Gonzalez said, and South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

No charges were filed, Trooper Nick Pye said.

The patrol car had severe damage following the crash and could not be driven from the scene, Gonzalez said.

Mikaela Boswell, a Parker’s employee, was doing a propane exchange with a customer around 5:25 p.m. Saturday when she heard the crash and turned around to see a Bluffton patrol vehicle in mid-spin.

Other online posts said the officer purposefully crashed into the other vehicle to prevent any further damage because the driver was going down the wrong side of the road. That wasn’t the case, Gonzalez said. The other car was not on the wrong side of the road.

“It was an accident,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, it happens.”

It is unknown whether the police department will open an investigation into who made the fake posts, Chief Stephenie Price said.

Our department has been made aware of a post (pictured) that did not originate, nor is authorized by the Bluffton Police Department. If you ever see a post that doesn't seem legit, feel free to reach out to us to report it, as well as alert the platform it was published on. pic.twitter.com/Ptfr9ZztPl — Bluffton Police Department (@BlufftonPolice) July 19, 2021

Both the officer and the other driver were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, and the officer was later released, Gonzalez said.