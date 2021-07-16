Traffic slows to a crawl after multiple cars crash on I-95 north of Hilton Head exit

Fire officials are warning drivers to avoid taking I-95 north after a late Friday morning crash involving five cars, including an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, north of the Hilton Head exit.

At 11:37 a.m. Friday, the Hardeeville Fire Department said it was sent out to the scene of a crash with multiple cars at the 11-mile marker heading north on I-95, Assistant Chief and Fire Marshall Joey Rowell said.

There were no injuries, he said. Four passenger cars and an 18-wheel tractor-trailer were involved. All lanes of I-95 were shut down afterwards, then reopened.

Rowell estimated about 1 p.m. that traffic would continue to be backed up for another half-hour.

The Hardeeville Police Department was working out what caused the crash. The agency was also on the scene along with Jasper County EMS, according to Rowell.