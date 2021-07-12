Traffic
Traffic alert: Rush hour traffic delays to Hilton Head after disabled vehicle blocks US 278 lane
A disabled vehicle was causing rush-hour headaches for Monday morning commuters heading to Hilton Head Island.
A truck that broke down was blocking the right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 near Jenkins Road on Hilton Head, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic extended past Burnt Church Road at 9:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.
A wrecker is on its way to pick up the vehicle, Bromage said.
Motorists can expect delays.
