1 dead, 2 others injured after a crash in Beaufort County near Old Sheldon Church Road

A Beaufort woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident Monday night after her SUV crashed with a truck at Trask Parkway and Old Sheldon Church Road, authorities say.

Myunghee Nelson, 52, who was driving the SUV, died around 9:30 p.m., according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Kathryn Shillinglaw.

Nelson had two passengers in her vehicle at the time of the crash who were later taken to the hospital for treatment, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. The driver of the Ford F-150 truck was not injured, Pye said.

Douglas was driving north on Trask Parkway while Nelson was traveling west on Old Sheldon Church Road when the two cars crashed at the intersection, Pye said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Shillinglaw.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Multidisciplinary Action Investigation Team.