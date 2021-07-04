Three cars involved in a crash on Cross Island Parkway Saturday night, officials say

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head Saturday night.

The crash, which involved a sedan and two SUVs and happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, injured at least three people, according to Deputy Fire Marshall Russell Rogers.

The cars ended up in a ditch just past the end of the bridge, according to Rogers. The three injured were taken to Hilton Head Hospital with minor injuries, Rogers said.

The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to 41 calls Saturday ahead of Fourth of July celebrations, Rogers said, which is twice as many as it responds to normally.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Rogers said.