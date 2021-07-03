Traffic congested on US 278 in Bluffton after crash. Multiple lanes blocked Saturday

Beaufort County traffic cameras

Traffic on U.S. 278 in Bluffton was backed up Saturday afternoon after a crash near the Tanger Outlets, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The center and right eastbound lanes of the highway, also known as Fording Island Road, were blocked by emergency vehicles in the area by Hilton Head National Drive.

Motorists were advised to take Bluffton Parkway as an alternative route and expect delays.

