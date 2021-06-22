Modular home transport likely to delay traffic Tuesday on Bluffton’s May River Road

A modular home is being moved Tuesday on May River Road, and traffic delays can be expected.

The home will be transported in four parts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a press release from the Town of Bluffton. The Bluffton Police Department will be directing traffic to reduce delays, according to the press release.

When the modular home is passing through intersections, traffic will be stopped momentarily to allow it to pass, said Lt. Christian Gonzalez, Bluffton Police Department’s spokesperson.

The intersections affected, according to the press release, are Buckwalter Parkway, Buck Island Road, Jennifer Court, Red Cedar Street and Thomas Heyward/Pin Oak.

Additionally, street parking along May River Road between Thomas Heyward/Pin Oak Street and Guerrard Avenue will be blocked off until the transport has been completed.

“It’s very quick,” Gonzalez said. “Each movement, from one site to the next, will probably take 10-15 minutes throughout the day.”