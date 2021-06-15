Downed power line in Bluffton leads to road closure, power outage. What to know

Part of May River Road was closed Tuesday night after a power line was knocked down by a tree in Bluffton.

“Due to the recent storm that moved through our area, there are power lines and downed trees along May River Road,” Bluffton Police Department posted on Facebook. “May River Road is closed from Gibbet Road to Simmonsville Road as a result. Please seek alternate routes and use caution.”

That portion of the road will be closed off until repairs are completed.

Dominion Energy is on the scene to complete repairs, which will take “at least a few hours,” according to an alert sent out by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, the power will be restored between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

May River High School’s outdoor graduation ceremony was disrupted by the storm, but resumed after a 30-minute intermission.

