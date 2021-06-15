Traffic

Downed power line in Bluffton leads to road closure, power outage. What to know

Part of May River Road was closed Tuesday night after a power line was knocked down by a tree in Bluffton.

“Due to the recent storm that moved through our area, there are power lines and downed trees along May River Road,” Bluffton Police Department posted on Facebook. “May River Road is closed from Gibbet Road to Simmonsville Road as a result. Please seek alternate routes and use caution.”

That portion of the road will be closed off until repairs are completed.

Dominion Energy is on the scene to complete repairs, which will take “at least a few hours,” according to an alert sent out by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, the power will be restored between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

May River High School’s outdoor graduation ceremony was disrupted by the storm, but resumed after a 30-minute intermission.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service