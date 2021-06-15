Turning lane shut down at busy Hilton Head intersection after dump truck hits light

A dump truck hit a left-turn traffic signal Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island’s U.S. 278 near the entrance to the Cross Island Parkway taking it offline, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers at the high-traffic intersection heading off the island can no longer take a left turn onto Spanish Wells Road, the news release said.

Traffic cameras showed the traffic light hanging from the mast arm just before noon on Tuesday.

To access Spanish Wells Road, westbound traffic should drive past the intersection and make a u-turn to turn right at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Spanish Wells Road.

East and westbound traffic was backed up around the intersection as of noon on Tuesday, Google Maps showed.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured when the truck clipped the light, Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told The Island Packet.

A driver hit a traffic mast arm support pole in November 2019 at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Beach City Road.

The Town of Hilton Head Island didn’t install a new mast arm at that intersection until August 2020.

This story will be updated.