Accident on US 278 blocks 1 lane of Hilton Head bridge headed on to the island Friday

A single-vehicle accident on the Hilton Head bridge headed onto the island blocked one eastbound lane of U.S. 278 Friday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s office news release.

The vehicle’s one occupant was not injured, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Traffic is moving around the crash, and Google Maps showed a nine-minute delay as of 11:45 a.m.

Emergency vehicles are responding to the wreck, and drivers can expect delays, the news release said.

