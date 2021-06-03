Traffic

2 injured in SC 170 crash that blocked westbound lane Thursday, police say

Two people were injured in a three-car accident on S.C. 170 in Okatie Thursday just before noon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release

The crash blocked one westbound lane headed toward Bluffton. It was cleared and lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital by ambulance to be evaluated for their injuries, Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office told The Island Packet.

The crash occurred near the turnoff to Commerce Place and the intersection with U.S. 278.

Google Maps showed a seven-minute delay as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Bromage said.

