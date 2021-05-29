2 car accident on US 278 slows Memorial Day weekend traffic near Hilton Head bridge

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 278 eastbound is causing delays for motorists headed on to Hilton Head Island Saturday afternoon of Memorial Day weekend, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The left turn lane from the Bluffton Parkway flyover, just before the Hilton Head bridges, was blocked, the release said.

The accident has since been cleared, but traffic remains heavy between Bluffton and Hilton Head.

As of 3:20 p.m., traffic headed east on U.S. 278 was backed up to the Tanger 1 outlets.

Google Maps shows a 22-minutes slowdown due to a two-vehicle accident eastbound on U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head bridge on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at just after 3 p.m. Google Maps

