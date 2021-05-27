Traffic

A 2-vehicle accident blocks right lane of U.S. 278 near Buckwalter, police say

A crash on U.S. 278 blocks eastbound lanes in Bluffton on Thursday morning.
A crash on U.S. 278 blocks eastbound lanes in Bluffton on Thursday morning.

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 is blocking eastbound traffic in Bluffton Thursday morning, authorities said.

An advisory from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 7:38 a.m. said the wreck is blocking the right lane of U.S. 278 near Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. The collision involved two pickup trucks, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage.

No injuries were reported, Bromage said, but traffic is backed up to the intersection of S.C. 170 and U.S. 278.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service