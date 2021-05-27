A 2-vehicle accident blocks right lane of U.S. 278 near Buckwalter, police say

A crash on U.S. 278 blocks eastbound lanes in Bluffton on Thursday morning.

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 is blocking eastbound traffic in Bluffton Thursday morning, authorities said.

An advisory from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 7:38 a.m. said the wreck is blocking the right lane of U.S. 278 near Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. The collision involved two pickup trucks, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage.

No injuries were reported, Bromage said, but traffic is backed up to the intersection of S.C. 170 and U.S. 278.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

