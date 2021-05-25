Traffic

1 injured after Hilton Head crash shuts down lanes heading off island, authorities say

UPDATE: As of around 11:25 a.m., all lanes of U.S. 278 have opened back up.

One person was taken to the hospital after a collision on U.S. 278 between two cars on Hilton Head Island Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At 10:25 a.m., an advisory sent by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that lanes heading off the island were closed at U.S. 278 and Spanish Wells Road, which is near the entrance of the Cross Island Parkway.

First responders with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue arrived at the crash around 10:12 a.m., according to Fire Marshal Joheida Fister.

As of around 10:45 on May 25, 2021, traffic was backed up on U.S. 278 after a crash at the intersection of Spanish Wells Road near the entrance to the Cross Island Parkway.

One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital, she said.

Drivers should turn up Gum Tree Road and come down Squire Pope to avoid the area if they can.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

