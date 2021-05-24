One person entrapped after US 278 crash near Rose Hill in Bluffton, authorities say

Update: As of 8:52 a.m., all lanes on U.S. 278 have reopened, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was entrapped and injured in a two-car crash Monday morning that blocked multiple lanes at U.S. 278 near Rose Hill in Bluffton for more than an hour, officials said.

At around 7:20 a.m, a sedan and pickup truck crashed at the intersection at U.S. 278 and Pinckney Colony Road, according to Randy Hunter with the Bluffton Township Fire District.

The driver of the pickup truck became entrapped. Once fire officials safely removed them from the car, the driver was transported to a local hospital. Hunter did not specify which hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The left and center lanes of U.S. 278 eastbound and the left lane of 278 westbound were blocked for about an hour and a half as SCHP investigated the incident.

